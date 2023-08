Benson suffered a leg injury in practice Wednesday, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Benson needed to be carted off the field after suffering the injury. However, after evaluation, head coach Dan Campbell suggested it was just a sprain. The 26-year-old came into camp fully recovered from a knee injury that cut his 2022 campaign short, but now he'll have to deal with another setback. He'll work to get healthy as he tries to earn a spot on the team's 53-man roster.