Johnson (concussion) returned to practice Thursday, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.

The development is a positive one as Johnson works his way through the concussion suffered this past Sunday in Chicago. His level of participation isn't known, but he likely will be listed as limited on Thursday's injury report. The Lions' remaining healthy backfield options are J.D. McKissic, Paul Perkins and Nick Bawden.

