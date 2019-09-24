Lions' Ty Johnson: Bottled up in Philly
Johnson ran for five yards on four carries and did not gain any yardage on his lone reception during Sunday's 27-24 win in Philadelphia.
With the release of C.J. Anderson, Johnson was supposed to be the primary backup behind Kerryon Johnson. That ended up being the case as his four carries were second on the team, but -- in a game in which both Johnsons struggled -- veteran J.D. McKissic, who followed offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell from Seattle, made the biggest splash -- a 44-yard run. One carry in one game shouldn't trump an entire offseason, but Johnson is in a situation in which he is a bit of an unknown and not the clear favorite behind a starting running back who is going to hog touches.
