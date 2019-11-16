Play

Johnson does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's contest after clearing concussion protocol.

As a result of clearing concussion protocol, Johnson is set to play Sunday against the Cowboys. Since Kerryon Johnson was placed on injured reserve in Week 7, Ty Johnson has been less than spectacular filling in as the nominal starter, averaging just 3.3 yards-per-carry across 21 attempts. Unfortunately for fantasy owners looking to take advantage of the fluid Lions' backfield, fellow backup J.D. McKissic has also been a nonfactor, most notably recording just 36 yards rushing in Week 10 despite seeing 70 percent of the offensive snaps.

