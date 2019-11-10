Lions' Ty Johnson: Concussion confirmed
Johnson has been ruled out of Sunday's game in Chicago due to a concussion.
With the head injury confirmed, Johnson will yield the Lions' backfield to J.D. McKissic, Paul Perkins and fullback Nick Bawden for the remainder of the contest.
