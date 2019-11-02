Lions' Ty Johnson: Could see more opportunities
Johnson is in line to start Sunday's contest against the Raiders after Tra Carson (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve.
Stop us if you've heard this one before. While it's entirely possible newly called up Paul Perkins could wander into the majority of the carries Sunday, as did Carson against the Giants last week, Johnson, and to some extent J.D. McKissic, appear to be the preferred running backs of choice by default given Perkins has been up and down on the active roster multiple times this season. While it's unclear what Johnson's role will be Sunday, it's worth nothing the Lions did bring in former Pro Bowler, Jay Ajayi, for a workout Friday according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, so even if 2019 sixth-round pick does command the majority of the workload in Week 9, he's not a guarantee to do so the rest of the season.
