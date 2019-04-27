The Lions selected Johnson in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 186th overall.

Johnson (5-foot-10, 208 pounds) is an intriguing prospect who boasted both explosion and versatility at Maryland, where he regularly saw the field from the start of his freshman season. His best season arguably came as a sophomore when Johnson set a school record with 9.1 yards per carry on 110 totes, but he also took a kickoff to the house as both a junior and senior. However, the undersized tailback didn't prove himself well as a third-down option, which could play a role in limiting Johnson's contributions to special teams at the next level.