Lions' Ty Johnson: Draws Week 15 start
The Lions announced Johnson as their starting running back for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
Johnson will apparently be on the field for the Lions' first offensive snap of the day, but that doesn't necessarily mean that he'll be in store to fill the lead role out of the backfield as Detroit looks to replace the injured Bo Scarbrough (ribs). As Justin Rogers of The Detroit News noted earlier Sunday, practice squad callup Wes Hills was spotted taking first-team reps during pregame warmups, and J.D. McKissic also lingers as another option out of the backfield. Most likely, coach Matt Patricia will take a hot-hand approach to the position, making it difficult to forecast which of the three backs will deliver the most fantasy value.
