Lions' Ty Johnson: Flashes in preseason debut
Johnson rushed three times for 22 yards during Detroit's preseason opener Thursday against the Patriots. He was targeted once in the passing game but did not record a reception.
Johnson notably entered the game before Zach Zenner and he flashed a couple of times with a pair of double-digit-yard runs, though one of them was called back because of a penalty. Meanwhile, Zenner rushed three times for 13 yards and Mark Thompson rushed four times for 21 yards. Clearly the most impressive of the bunch Thursday, the electric Johnson has drawn positive reviews throughout training camp and he seems to be making a good argument to open the year as the No. 3 RB behind Kerryon Johnson and C.J. Anderson.
