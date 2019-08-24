Johnson rushed four times for nine yards and caught the only pass sent his way for an 11-yard touchdown during Friday's preseason game against the Bills.

Not only did Johnson get work with the starters -- popping a seven-yard carry at one point -- but Zach Zenner didn't get any touches until the third quarter. It's looking like the rookie out of Maryland is clearly No. 3 in line at running back behind Kerryon Johnson and C.J. Anderson at this point.