Lions' Ty Johnson: Gets time with first-team offense
Johnson rushed four times for nine yards and caught the only pass sent his way for an 11-yard touchdown during Friday's preseason game against the Bills.
Not only did Johnson get work with the starters -- popping a seven-yard carry at one point -- but Zach Zenner didn't get any touches until the third quarter. It's looking like the rookie out of Maryland is clearly No. 3 in line at running back behind Kerryon Johnson and C.J. Anderson at this point.
