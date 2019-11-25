Lions' Ty Johnson: In Scarbrough's shadow
Johnson rushed four times for 11 yards and caught both of his targets for 10 yards during Sunday's 19-16 loss to Washington.
While it's worth noting that Johnson did handle 27 offensive snaps Sunday compared to 38 for Bo Scarbrough, it's also hard to ignore that the latter's ascendance is starting to make Johnson almost entirely irrelevant for fantasy purposes. Not only was Scarbrough much more effective with his touches while running for 98 yards on 18 carries, but Johnson is now averaging 3.4 yards per carry through his first 11 games as a pro and the Maryland product hasn't provided many reasons for an expanded role as the season winds down.
