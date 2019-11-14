Lions' Ty Johnson: Limited in practice
Johnson (concussion) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Considering he was a non-participant Wednesday in the Lions' first practice of the week, Johnson's ability to take part in non-contact work Thursday implies he's made some progress through the NFL's concussion protocol. In order to have a shot at playing Sunday against the Cowboys, Johnson will ultimately need to receive clearance from an independent neurologist at some point before the contest. The Lions would lean on J.D. McKissic and Paul Perkins to split the backfield work in the event Johnson is sidelined this weekend.
