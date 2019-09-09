Johnson rushed once for six yards during Sunday's 27-27 tie with the Cardinals.

Johnson impressed throughout the offseason and ultimately made the initial 53-man roster to open the season, but he's still a clear third in line for touches behind Kerryon Johnson and C.J. Anderson. The rookie out of Maryland ultimately saw 14 of his 22 total snaps come on special teams Sunday and that's probably something he should get used to as long as Johnson and Anderson are healthy.