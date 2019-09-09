Lions' Ty Johnson: Logs one carry in regular-season debut
Johnson rushed once for six yards during Sunday's 27-27 tie with the Cardinals.
Johnson impressed throughout the offseason and ultimately made the initial 53-man roster to open the season, but he's still a clear third in line for touches behind Kerryon Johnson and C.J. Anderson. The rookie out of Maryland ultimately saw 14 of his 22 total snaps come on special teams Sunday and that's probably something he should get used to as long as Johnson and Anderson are healthy.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 1 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings takes a look at some surprising Week 1 results and tells you what you can believe...
-
Week 2 Early Waivers: Hill replacements
With plenty of big breakouts, you'll have options if you need to replace Tyreek Hill. But will...
-
Week 1 Winners and Losers
Todd Gurley found himself somewhere in between a winner and a loser in Week 1, but Chris Towers...
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...