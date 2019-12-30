Johnson carried the ball three times for 65 yards in the team's Week 17 loss to the Packers.

Johnson worked behind both Kerryon Johnson and Bo Scarbrough, but finished the contest as the Lions' leading rusher. The majority of his production came on 40-yard run that came with only 20 seconds remaining in the first half, ultimately setting up a field goal as time expired. Johnson spent a few weeks as the team's primary running back in the absence of Kerryon Johnson (knee), though he'll begin the 2020 season strictly as a backup with a healthier depth chart in front of him.