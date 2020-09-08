Johnson made the Lions' initial 53-man roster in advance of Sunday's season opener against the Bears, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Detroit's selection of Jason Huntley in the fifth-round of this spring's draft seemingly put Johnson on the roster bubble, but the former was surprisingly let go over the weekend. That leaves Johnson in a backfield with Kerryon Johnson, D'Andre Swift (undisclosed) and Adrian Peterson, while Bo Scarbrough (undisclosed) heads to injured reserve. Depending on Swift's health status, Johnson seems like a candidate to handle some of the backfield work on passing downs this weekend.