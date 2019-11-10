Play

Johnson is under evaluation for a head injury during Sunday's game at Chicago, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

If Johnson ultimately is diagnosed with a concussion, the Lions will be down to just three healthy bodies in the backfield in J.D. McKissic, Paul Perkins and fullback Nick Bawden.

