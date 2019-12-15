Lions' Ty Johnson: May see role increase sans Scarbrough
Johnson and J.D. McKissic are expected to headline the Lions' Week 15 backfield with Bo Scarbrough (ribs) ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Scarbrough had operated as Detroit's lead option on the ground for the past four games, but his inactive status leaves Johnson, McKissic and practice squad callup Wes Hills as the lone healthy options at running back. Given Hills' lack of prior experience, Johnson and McKissic look like the best bets for touches and production out of the Detroit backfield, with coach Matt Patricia likely to ride the hot hand between the two. A rookie sixth-round pick, Johnson has disappointed in most of his opportunities to date, averaging just 3.4 yards per carry (on 55 totes) and 4.6 yards per reception (on 20 catches) while having yet to find the end zone.
