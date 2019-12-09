Johnson carried the ball twice for three yards in the team's Week 14 loss to the Vikings. He also added one reception for seven yards.

Johnson's role continued to shrink as he lacked involvement in both the passing and rushing game. Bo Scarbrough accounted for 19 of the team's 22 rushing attempts, causing Johnson to tally his lowest carry total since Week 1. Johnson's targets also shrunk, with J.D. McKissic drawing four targets out of the backfield. To make matters worse, Johnson will draw a stiff matchup against the Buccaneers in Week 15 against the Buccaneers.