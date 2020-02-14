Lions' Ty Johnson: No lock for 2020 roster
Johnson isn't guaranteed a roster spot in advance of the 2020 season, Chris Burke of the Athletic reports.
On the surface, Johnson's 4.3 yards per carry from 2019 seems respectable for a sixth-round rookie. Take out his 40-yard scamper from Week 17, though, and that number drops to 3.8, which seems much more representative of a player who seemingly struggled as a runner on a weekly basis. In fact, it's hard to say Johnson fared well as a receiving option either considering he averaged just 4.5 yards on his 24 receptions. Add it all up and Johnson may be dependent on an impressive showing in offseason workouts -- and Detroit not spending any premium capital on another running back this offseason -- to stick around behind Kerryon Johnson and Bo Scarbrough in 2020.
