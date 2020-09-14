site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Lions' Ty Johnson: No offensive snaps
Johnson did log a snap on offense during Sunday's 27-23 loss to Chicago.
Johnson got 12 snaps on special teams, but the backfield work was divided between Adrian Peterson, D'Andre Swift and Kerryon Johnson. Barring injury, it's unlikely Johnson joins that rotation.
