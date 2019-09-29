Johnson rushed three times for 13 yards while catching his only target for one yard during Sunday's 34-30 loss to Kansas City.

It may have been premature to anoint Johnson as the No. 2 option behind Kerryon Johnson in the wake of C.J. Anderson's dismissal. As it turns out, J.D. McKissic is also looking like he'll be a big part of the Lions' plans and on Sunday he ultimately finished with more rushing attempts (four), targets (two) and total yards than (41) Johnson. As a former receiver, McKissic is a natural fit as a receiving back and that extra dimension could frequently earn him more playing time than Johnson whenever Detroit needs to pass the ball.