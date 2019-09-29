Lions' Ty Johnson: Not secure in No. 2 role
Johnson rushed three times for 13 yards while catching his only target for one yard during Sunday's 34-30 loss to Kansas City.
It may have been premature to anoint Johnson as the No. 2 option behind Kerryon Johnson in the wake of C.J. Anderson's dismissal. As it turns out, J.D. McKissic is also looking like he'll be a big part of the Lions' plans and on Sunday he ultimately finished with more rushing attempts (four), targets (two) and total yards than (41) Johnson. As a former receiver, McKissic is a natural fit as a receiving back and that extra dimension could frequently earn him more playing time than Johnson whenever Detroit needs to pass the ball.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Injuries: Stafford, Hilton doubts
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 4.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4