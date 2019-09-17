Lions' Ty Johnson: Outsnaps C.J. Anderson
Johnson rushed five times for 30 yards and caught his lone target for no gain during Sunday's 13-10 victory over the Chargers.
Johnson showed some juice, easily logging Detroit's longest run of the day at 17 yards and being the only ballcarrier on the team to average over 3.4 yards per carry. He was also back to return a kickoff but it ended up being a touchback. However, the best news for Johnson's fantasy outlook is that he saw 13 offensive snaps compared to 12 for C.J. Anderson. It's premature to say Johnson is the new No. 2 running back in Detroit, but he's only giving the Lions reasons to give him more touches.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 Early Waivers: Replacing Brees
Another week, another round of injuries for Fantasy players to deal with. Dave Richard takes...
-
Week 2 Winners and Losers
Lamar Jackson is proving the doubters wrong, one pass at a time, and the Fantasy ceiling is...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 2 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps the first eight games from...
-
Top Week 3 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Steelers lose without Big Ben
Ben Roethlisberger's season is done with an elbow injury, and Heath Cummings says that is a...
-
Week 2 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings says it's bad news for Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon if Antonio Brown sticks...