Johnson rushed five times for 30 yards and caught his lone target for no gain during Sunday's 13-10 victory over the Chargers.

Johnson showed some juice, easily logging Detroit's longest run of the day at 17 yards and being the only ballcarrier on the team to average over 3.4 yards per carry. He was also back to return a kickoff but it ended up being a touchback. However, the best news for Johnson's fantasy outlook is that he saw 13 offensive snaps compared to 12 for C.J. Anderson. It's premature to say Johnson is the new No. 2 running back in Detroit, but he's only giving the Lions reasons to give him more touches.