Johnson will take over as the Lions' No. 2 running back after C.J. Anderson was released, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Johnson was efficient but not overly productive for Maryland in college, generating 7.7 YPC, 506 yards and three touchdowns in his senior season. The rookie sixth-round pick impressed during limited action Week 2 versus the Chargers, rushing six times for 36 yards and catching both of his targets for six yards. Johnson has the foundation to be a stud as well with a 4.26-second 40-yard dash, and the Lions clearly feel comfortable with him if they released Anderson. The Lions fed Anderson 16 touches through the first two games, and Johnson figures to absorb a good chunk of those moving forward, although he's still playing second fiddle behind Kerryon Johnson.