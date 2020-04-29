Johnson could be on the roster bubble entering the 2020 season, Chris Burke of The Athletic reports.

It's a bit surprising to see Johnson fall so far down the team's depth chart, particularly after a rookie season in which he piled together 382 total yards despite playing just 318 snaps. However, after the Lions took two running backs in the 2020 NFL Draft -- D'Andre Swift in the second round and Jason Huntley in the fifth -- it appears as if Johnson's skillset as a multi-tooled athlete may be redundant. Huntley's role in particular could spell doom for Johnson, as the fifth-round selection was a capable returner in college while putting together a decent resume as an open-field pass-catcher. The two figure to be in a heated competition for the final running back spot on the depth chart behind Swift, Kerryon Johnson and Bo Scarbrough.