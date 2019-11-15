Play

Johnson (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

The rookie will still need to gain clearance from an independent neurologist before getting the green light to play this weekend, but he looks on track to return to action after a concussion knocked him out early in the Week 10 loss to the Bears. After opening the week as a non-participant in practice, Johnson advanced to limited work Thursday before taking full contact in Friday's session. If active, Johnson would likely share backfield snaps with J.D. McKissic and Paul Perkins.

