Lions' Ty Johnson: Receives 14 touches vs. Vikings
Johnson carried 10 times for 29 yards and caught all four of his targets for an additional 28 yards during Sunday's 42-30 loss to the Vikings.
Johnson stepped up after Kerryon Johnson left with a knee injury and received double-digit touches for the first time in his young career. He didn't do much with his opportunities, averaging just 4.1 yards per touch, but it bodes well for his fantasy value that he was used a respectable amount in the passing game. If he plays a prominent role in next Sunday's home game against the Giants, Johnson could fare better against a beatable opponent.
