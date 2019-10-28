Lions' Ty Johnson: Records 38 scrimmage yards
Johnson carried seven times for 25 yards and caught one pass for an additional 13 yards during Sunday's 31-26 win over the Giants.
Johnson appeared to be in line to lead the team in carries with Kerryon Johnson (knee) out, but he watched on as Tra Carson paced the backfield with 12. His seven rushes were still his second-most of the season, but he averaged just 3.6 yards per tote despite a seemingly favorable matchup against the Giants' front. Johnson appears to be just one piece of a committee that also includes J.D. McKissic and Paul Perkins at the moment, making him a risky fantasy play in next Sunday's road matchup against the Raiders.
