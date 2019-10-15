Johnson did not log a rushing attempt and was not targeted in the passing game during Monday's 23-22 loss to the Packers.

Not only were Johnson's two offensive snaps easily a season low, but it was significantly less than the 14 snaps J.D. McKissic was given. The rookie is firmly the No. 3 running back in Detroit at this point and it seems highly unlikely that will change anytime soon.

