Lions' Ty Johnson: Should benefit from Kerryon Johnson injury
Johnson and J.D. McKissic are expected to see added opportunities out of the Detroit backfield in Sunday's game against the Giants with Kerryon Johnson (knee) not expected to play in the contest, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Kerryon Johnson exited in the first half of Sunday's 42-30 loss to the Vikings, with his early departure allowing Ty Johnson (14 touches for 57 yards) and J.D. McKissic (seven touches for 60 yards) to see their most significant workloads of the season. While an official timeline for Kerryon Johnson's return hasn't been established, the likelihood of a multi-game absence positions the rookie Johnson to lead the Lions' ground game in the interim. The Maryland product also boasts some decent receiving skills, but McKissic -- a wideout during his time in college who has served mainly as a pass-catching specialist throughout his NFL career --profiles as the Lions' preferred option on passing downs.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 WR preview: Projections and more
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 8, including...
-
Week 8 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Waivers: Injury replacements
With big-names dealing with injuries, there's no shortage of options on the waiver wire in...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 7 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 7.
-
Best Week 8 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.