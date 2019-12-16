Johnson rushed twice for three yards and caught four of five targets for 17 yards while fumbling once during Sunday's 38-17 loss to Tampa Bay.

Despite pre-game reports listing Johnson as the expected starter, it was actually Wes Hills -- who had been promoted from the practice squad Saturday -- who opened the game with the first-string offense. While Johnson still finished the game having logged more offensive snaps, Hills had five times as many carries and both of the Lions' rushing scores on the day. That works out to Hills getting the ball on over half of his snaps while Johnson got the rock on less than a quarter of his. While it's still more or less clear that Detroit is wanting to get Johnson some experience during his rookie year, the fact that two runners have now gone from the practice squad straight to the lead role -- bypassing Johnson in the process -- suggests the Lions aren't yet ready to hand Johnson the kind of workload that could make him a desirable fantasy asset.