Lions' Ty Johnson: Stock up with Kerryon's injury
Johnson is expected to take on an elevated role out of the backfield over the Lions' next eight games after Kerryon Johnson (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Mike Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. "Obviously, you know how much we value Kerryon and what a great part of our offense and our team he is," coach Matt Patricia said. "He's still here and he's still part of all that, certainly, but on the field we'll push forward as normal and we think we'll get good production with Ty Johnson and J.D. McKissic, and we think those guys are ready to step into roles."
Coming into Week 8, Ty Johnson was already a popular waiver-wire target with the expectation that Kerryon would be sidelined for multiple games. With Kerryon now requiring surgery that will keep him sidelined through mid-December, Ty should get the first crack at leading the Lions' ground game, though Patricia suggested that McKissic and new acquisition Tra Carson could mix in as well. After Kerryon exited early in the 42-30 loss to the Vikings last weekend, Johnson played 64 percent of Detroit's offensive snaps the rest of the way, finishing the afternoon with 57 total yards on 14 touches (10 carries, four receptions). Meanwhile, McKissic racked up 60 yards on seven touches (five carries, two receptions), but only played 25 percent of the snaps.
