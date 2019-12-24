Play

Johnson carried three times for 20 yards during Sunday's 27-17 loss to Denver.

With Kerryon Johnson and Bo Scarbrough back from their respective injuries, Johnson remained on the active roster while last week's featured back, Wes Hills, was a healthy scratch. Johnson might get another handful of carries in Sunday's season finale against Green Bay, but he'll most certainly remain a distant third option in this backfield behind Johnson and Scarbrough.

