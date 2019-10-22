Johnson and J.D. McKissic are expected to see added opportunities out of the Detroit backfield in Sunday's game against the Giants with Kerryon Johnson (knee) not expected to play in the contest, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Kerryon Johnson exited in the first half of Sunday's 42-30 loss to the Vikings, with his early departure allowing Ty Johnson (14 touches for 57 yards) and J.D. McKissic (seven touches for 60 yards) to see their most significant workloads of the season. While an official timeline for Kerryon Johnson's return hasn't been established, the likelihood of a multi-game absence positions the rookie Johnson to lead the Lions' ground game in the interim. The Maryland product also boasts some decent receiving skills, but McKissic -- a wideout during his time in college who has served mainly as a pass-catching specialist throughout his NFL career -- profiles as the Lions' preferred option on passing downs.