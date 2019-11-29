Lions' Ty Johnson: Totals 29 yards
Johnson rushed three times for 12 yards and caught all three of his targets for 17 yards during Thursday's 24-20 loss to the Bears.
Johnson unsurprisingly remained firmly entrenched behind newly-established workhorse Bo Scarbrough, who was given the ball on 21 of the 36 snaps he was on the field. Compare that to Johnson's six touches on 25 snaps, and it's clear who Detroit wants to be carrying the load. While Johnson at least seems to have a bigger role than J.D. McKissic, the latter is adept in pass protection and has easily been the more explosive player when the ball is in his hands. With that said, Thursday's loss officially knocked the Lions out of playoff contention, and it's possible the fifth-round rookie could continue to get more work than McKissic down the stretch with Detroit's focus now on 2020 and beyond.
