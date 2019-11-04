Johnson carried nine times for 29 yards and caught three passes for an additional seven yards during Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Raiders.

Johnson led the team in carries but came away with little as he averaged 3.2 yards per rush. He also hauled in all three of his targets but fared even worse in terms of yards per reception. Meanwhile, J.D. McKissic piled up 72 scrimmage yards and a touchdown, so the balance of power in the Detroit backfield could shift again heading into next Sunday's game in Chicago.