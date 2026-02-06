Williams ended the 2025 regular season with 18 tackles (eight solo), including 1.0 sacks, and four passes defensed over 17 games.

Williams did not miss a game this season. The 2025 first-round defensive tackle was a reliable rotational piece behind starters Alim McNeil and DJ Reader, often sharing snaps with fellow defensive lineman Roy Lopez. With Reader becoming an unrestricted free agent this offseason, Williams has the potential to seize a starting role in the Lions' defense for 2026.