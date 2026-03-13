Lions' Tyler Conklin: Latches on with Lions
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Conklin is signing a one-year contract with the Lions, per his agent Mike McCartney.
Conklin is expected to compete for backup snaps with Brock Wright (neck) behind Sam LaPorta (back). After recording 1,622 receiving yards across three seasons with the Jets, the 30-year-old tight end posted just seven catches for 101 yards with the Chargers in the 2025 regular season.
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