Conklin brought in his lone target for nine yards during Thursday's 39-35 loss to the Bears. He also recorded a tackle.

Conklin connected with Jared Goff on a nine-yard pass late in the first quarter, although the veteran tight end did not draw a target for the rest of the contest. Conklin played only nine offensive snaps Thursday, far behind fellow tight ends Sam LaPorta (67) and Brock Wright (35). Conklin's role in the Lions' offense figures to be limited unless LaPorta or Wright were to miss time.