Crosby saw the field for 47 offensive snaps in Detroit's preseason finale against Cleveland on Thursday.

Crosby's appearance Thursday means that he's free of the concussion that held him back during training camp. The 24-year-old saw the field on 75% of the offense's plays and drew two holding penalties.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week