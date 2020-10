Crosby (cramps) is questionable to return to Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The 25-year-old tackle fielded all 264 of the Lions' offensive snaps Weeks 1 through 4, but it's uncertain if he'll back able to return to action against Jacksonville. Crosby will be afforded the halftime break to recover from reported dehydration, but if he is unable to make it back during Week 6, Matt Nelson may be in line for snaps at right tackle.