Lions' Tyrell Crosby: Freefall ends in Detroit
The Lions selected Crosby in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 153rd overall.
Something is seemingly amiss with Crosby's medicals, because he looked like a rock-solid second-round pick based on film and workout numbers. An accomplished left tackle from Oregon's uptempo school of offense, Crosby (6-foot-5, 309 pounds) boasts long arms (35 and 1/4 inches) to go along with above average athleticism. Assuming his health isn't an obstacle, Crosby could profile as an eventual prospective starter at as many as four offensive line positions. It looks like a great value for Detroit.
