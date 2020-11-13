Crosby (ankle) was able to log a full practice Thursday after sitting out Wednesday's session, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Crosby fielded all 75 of the Lions' offensive snaps during a 34-20 Week 9 loss to the Vikings, and he had no reported issues postgame. An appearance on the injury report Wednesday was the first indication of Crosby having inherited an issue, but he's already back to full participation with still one session remaining in the practice week. The Oregon product appears poised to make his eighth start of the season at right tackle during Detroit's upcoming matchup against Washington on Sunday.