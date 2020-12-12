site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Lions' Tyrell Crosby: Sitting out for divisional matchup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Crosby (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Packers.
Crosby suffered an ankle injury in last week's win over the Bears and hasn't practiced since. Matt Nelson is expected to start at right tackle in Crosby's place Sunday.
