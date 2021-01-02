site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Lions' Tyrell Crosby: Sitting out season finale
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Crosby (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Vikings.
Crosby will miss a fourth straight game to finish his third NFL season. The Oregon product made 11 starts this season.
