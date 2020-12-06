site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: lions-tyrell-crosby-suffers-ankle-injury | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Lions' Tyrell Crosby: Suffers ankle injury
By
RotoWire Staff
Dec 6, 2020
at
2:04 pm ET 1 min read
Crosby exited Sunday's game against the Bears with an ankle injury.
The 25-year-old dealt with an ankle injury earlier this season, though it's unclear if he aggravated that injury or is dealing with a new issue. Matt Nelson will work at right tackles while Crosby is sidelined.
More News
24D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
10/21/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
10/18/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
09/03/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
08/09/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read