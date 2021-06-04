Williams (shoulder) is participating in 7-on-7 drills during OTAs, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Presumably fully recovered from the labrum tear that wiped out his 2020 campaign, Williams made a big play Thursday on a pass from Jared Goff. Should the 29-year-old stay healthy this summer, he could be one of the quarterback's top targets in 2021 after Detroit did nothing more to provide competition at on the perimeter than sign the injury-prone Breshad Perriman, who has never played a full season. Behind those two, the likes of Quintez Cephus and fourth-round rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown sit atop the depth chart entering training camp.