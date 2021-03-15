Williams (shoulder) called himself "95 percent" during an introductory press conference Monday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Williams missed the entire 2020 season after tearing the labrum in his right shoulder in late August. He eventually underwent surgery to address the issue in September, and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network noted on Feb. 11 that Williams was 2-to-3 weeks away from full health. Based off Williams' more-recent comment, he has a bit more to do to get back to 100 percent, but it likely won't stop him from participating in the offseason program, assuming teams hold them in-person this year. Prior to the lost campaign, he worked with current Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn with the Chargers in 2017 and 2018, averaging 16.4 YPC and hauling in 62.7 percent of his 134 targets across 32 games.