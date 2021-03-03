Williams (shoulder) is signing a one-year contract with the Lions, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Signed by the Raiders to a four-year, $44 million contract two years ago, Williams put up 42/651/6 in 2019 before missing the entire 2020 campaign with a shoulder labrum injury. Las Vegas then released him in late February, making the 29-year-old wideout immediately eligible to sign with a new team. It took Williams about a week to find his home, joining the new-look Lions with Jared Goff at QB, Dan Campbell as head coach and both Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones scheduled for free agency this spring. Williams' deal reportedly is worth up to $6.2 million, but his cap hit could be much lower if a large portion of that is just incentives. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network said Feb. 11 that Williams was expected to be fully healthy within two or three weeks.