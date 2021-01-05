site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Lions' Victor Bolden: Lands future pact
RotoWire Staff
Bolden signed a reserve/future contract with the Lions on Tuesday.
Bolden has been on the Lions' practice squad since October, but he was never elevated for a game. The 25-year-old wideout has just 15 NFL games on his resume, but he hasn't played since 2018.
