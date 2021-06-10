Bolden has begun making a convincing case for a roster spot, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Largely a practice-squad player since going undrafted in 2017, Bolden has one reception to his name as a pro. Fortunately for his chances of actually landing a roster spot, Detroit arguably has the worst receiving corps in the league, not to mention a vacancy at both punt and kick returner after Jamal Agnew signed a hefty contract with Jacksonville.. There probably isn't a better place for an unestablished wideout like Bolden to make a name for himself, especially since Bolden already has experience returning kickoffs for the 49ers and Bills.